Canada Tables Proposal To Increase Defence Spending By $6.4 Billion; Vows To Help Ukraine

After months of talks on defence spending, the Canadian government, on Thursday, unveiled a defence budget of $6.4 billion (CAD 8 billion) over the next five years. While delivering a speech at the House of Commons, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tried her best to convince the house that the increase in military funding would help the war-torn country, Ukraine, to give a tough fight to the Russian forces. "When Russian President Vladimir Putin opened fire on the people of Ukraine, he also turned his guns on the unprecedented era of prosperity that the world’s democracies had worked so diligently to build over more than 76 years," she said.

Further, she maintained that Ottawa needs to react strongly against the aggressor who has destroyed almost everything in Ukraine. She affirmed that the country has already imposed tough sanctions on Russia and its closest ally, Belarus for supporting the war. "But the mutilated people of Bucha, shot with their hands tied behind their backs, have shown us that this is not enough," she stressed. "Because they are fighting our fight—a fight for democracy— it is in our urgent national interest to ensure that they have the missiles and the money they need to win. And that is what this Budget helps to provide," Freeland affirmed.

Though Canada has proposed to increase its military spending-- around 1.5% of its GDP, the number falls short of the ruling party's target for its members to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence. However, her speech at the Commons did not mention the promise the alliance had made earlier. Further, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reminded that a peaceful democracy depends ultimately on the defence of hard power. "We know that freedom does not come for free, and that peace is guaranteed only by our readiness to fight for it," she said.

Canada vows to provide an additional budget of $400 million to Ukraine

Apart from Canada's plan to boost its military spending, it has also proposed additional military support of nearly $400 million to Ukraine. "Budget 2022 proposes to provide an additional C$500 million ($397 million) in 2022-23 to provide further military aid to Ukraine," read the document. It is worth mentioning that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had vowed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide military aid to the country when they held a telephonic conversation on March 29 this year. During the talks, the Canadian PM also assured Zelenskyy to impose tougher sanctions on Russia for its unlawful action against Kyiv.

Image: AP/Pixabay