Canada: Three People, Including Suspect Dead In Langley Shooting, Two Others Injured

Two people have been killed while two others have been injured in multiple shootings in Langley, British Columbia on Monday. The authorities said that the man who targeted homeless people in British Columbia has been killed by police. Police said that the first shooting took place at midnight at the casino and more shootings occurred at 3 am, 5 am and 5:45 am (local time) at the residential complex that provides support to people moving out of homelessness, bus stop and a highway, according to AP.

Police said the shootings started around midnight in Langley and the neighbouring township of Langley for six hours. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police shot the suspect who was known to the police. The Police identified the suspect and found him outside Willowbrook Mall near 200 Street, CBC News reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the emergency response team found a suspect not far from a man who had been shot in his leg. Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, assistant district commander with the Lower Mainland RCMP, said that they do not know the motive behind the incident or if there was any connection between the suspect and the victims.

Two people killed, two others injured in shooting

The body of one man shot by the suspect was found by the Langley City bus loop at Logan Avenue while another man's body was found at the Creek Stone Place supportive housing project, CBC News reported. A woman was found critically wounded near 203A Street while another man was injured after being shot in his leg. Ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the incident site soon after the shooting started. The area was sealed by the police and a major intersection was also closed. Police alerted people about the incident around 6:30 am (local time). In the alert on their mobile phone, police called on people to avoid the site and had given description of the suspected shooter. The police later issued another alert to the public where they informed about the suspect present in their custody.

As per the AP report, an unmarked police vehicle at one of the shooting spots was seen riddled with seven bullet holes in the windshield and one in the driver's window. Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that the first responders "were handling each case one by fine, as per the CBC News report. Lee said that the alert was issued at the appropriate time after they came to know about the information and analyzed the risk. Speaking at a news conference, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that they had identified the suspect and the two people who died in the shooting incident.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP



