Canada To Admit 45,000 Refugees In 2021; Expedite Permanent Residency Applications

Ahead of World Refugee Day on Sunday, Canada on June 18 announced that it will expand the admission of refugees and their families to double, as well as expedite the applications of immigrants for permanent residency. The Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference on Friday that this year, 2021, Canada will raise the number of protected persons’ admission from 23,500 to 45,000. "There's another reason that Canada's light shines brightly, and that is the contributions of refugees themselves in so many ways," Mendicino told reporters at the live-streamed conference. Furthermore, he said, "We've seen refugees give back to their new communities and their countries, even during the pandemic."

In addition to ramping up the figures of the accepted refugees at the border, Canada will also spend close to C$3 million ($2.4 million) for over two years at the refugee sponsorship and programs that cater to the refugee resettlement in parallel with the economic immigration.

"We hope to be able to facilitate their travel, obviously taking into consideration ongoing travel restrictions," Mendicino said in context to the refugee's family members. Canada in 2020 welcomed nearly half of all refugees resettled around the world, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) termed Canada “a bright light in a horrible year for refugee resettlement.” Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, met with UNHCR’s representative, Rema Jamous Imseis, and planned new initiatives to offer asylum to the refugees.

“Refugees who face immediate risks may be resettled under Canada’s Urgent Protection Program. This program provides expedited resettlement to refugees whose life, liberty, or safety is immediately threatened,” Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship wing of the ministry said in a statement.

Under the 2018 Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP), Canada will now help settle 500 refugees and their families, expediting the processing of permanent residence applications for EMPP applicants, according to the Government of Canada’s press document. The American country will also make it easier for refugees under EMPP to get settlement funds while giving waivers for any fees incurred for the permanent residence applications. In the new announcement, Mendicino stated that Canada will now provide pre-departure medical services to assist with immigration medical exams.

“This year’s World Refugee Day comes at a challenging time because the pandemic has made the situation worse. That’s why Canada is redoubling its efforts to welcome refugees. When others close their doors, we keep them open. We will keep looking for new ways to support and welcome refugees because offering refuge to the world’s most vulnerable speaks to who we are as Canadians,” Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said at a presser.

Commitment to admit 10,000 refugees in 2020 during pandemic

In 2021, Canada provided 17,900 protected persons permanent residency, from the nearly 40,000 protected persons and their dependents that have been residing with open permanent residence applications across the country. Canada also announced that the IRCC recently launched a national call to improvise the Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program that amends pre- and post-arrival support services for private sponsors in order to ensure “full assistance” for the incoming refugees. In 2018, Canada had made a commitment to resettle 10,000 refugees from Africa and the Middle East by 2020. So far, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country took in almost 9,200 refugees last year.