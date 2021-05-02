Canada To Ban Entry Of International Students To Ontario Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Canadian administration is set to ban the entry of international students to Ontario, a move that marks the country’s latest attempt to quash the spread of coronavirus in its worst-hit province. The potential move was announced by the country’s PM Justin Trudeau on Friday, who clarified that he had been requested for the same by Ontario’s Governor Doug Ford. Asserting that it was only Ontario that requested the ban, he said that his administration was happy to work ''more closely with them” and would soon be “formalizing the request”. However, he did not reveal further details on it.

Ontario is the state with the maximum number of international students in the country at 242,825. According to the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), an education service provider based in Ottawa, there were 530,540 international students in Canada in 2020, of which the maximum was from India (34 per cent) followed by China (22 per cent). At present all international students are exempted from Canada’s COVID-19 induced travel restrictions, however, the ban could jeopardise educational plans for hundreds of thousands of students planning to relocate in near future.

Variants and vaccine deaths

Ford also called on the federal government to ban non-essential travel after 36 cases of the B.1.617 variant, originally found in India, were identified in the province. Last week, the North American country also witnessed a setback after it registered its first vaccine-related fatality as a 54-year-old woman died days after receiving an AstraZeneca jab. Asserting that the news was “hard to take”, Francois Legault, the Premier of Quebec stated that it was grim just to know that a healthy woman died because she was vaccinated. The province’s chief public officer Horacio Arruda revealed that the patient died of cerebral thrombosis after lifesaving treatments failed.

However, Christian Dube Quebec’s health minister cautioned that the death should not change the government's recommendations to use the vaccine for those over 45 years old. “We knew about serious complications, there was one in 100,000 (doses administered). But we must remember that, to date, we have had more than 400,000 people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca," Dube added.

Image Credits: Unsplash/AP