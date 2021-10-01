Canada To Compensate Billions To Indigenous Children Removed From Families

A Canadian federal court on Thursday upheld a 2016 ruling ordering the Justin Trudeau government to compensate the Indigenous children that were separated from the family and put into foster care. As Canada celebrated its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked by the activists to accept the court ruling and provide the compensation to the Indigenous children and families that could cost Ottawa billions of dollars, local media reported. The court ruled that there was a federal role for the mass removal of Indigenous children from their families under the government’s child-welfare law effective since 2006.

A Federal Court Justice Paul Favel, a Cree appointed by the Trudeau government, concluded the ruling with a plea for reconciliation on Thursday. Critics called Canada’s child welfare system discriminatory and equivalent to residential schools. “The judgment is clear, fair, and unambiguous,” Senator David Arnot, a former judge and director-general of aboriginal justice in the federal Justice Department was quoted as saying by Canadian press The Globe and Mail. “The treatment of Indigenous peoples in this country is Canada’s national shame. In these circumstances, I would encourage the government of Canada to abandon the litigation approach and to move in a direction of reconciliation, which is what we need in this country,” he stressed.

Court 'gone beyond jurisdiction' in announcing compensation: Minister

While Ottawa’s Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the consequences and harm sustained to the indigenous children in care homes, he told the press that the compensation plan ruled by the court was somewhat going beyond its jurisdiction. Canada’s Liberal government also sought a judicial review from the Federal Court on the decision to be able to decide whether it was “reasonable.” It also stressed that the Canadian court’s decision was “poorly explained” and wrongfully labels the Canadian government as “reckless,” the Canadian outlet reported. The Canadian government now has up to 30 days to either ask the Federal Court of Appeal or dismiss the ruling.

Canada's federal court dismissed the government's bid to avoid paying compensation to indigenous children that suffered discrimination and racism in the welfare facilities. In 2016, the rights tribunal ruled that the Canadian government had critically underfunded First Nations children's services compared to the non-indigenous children and has now ordered compensation of C$40,000 ($31,350; £23,340) to each child coerced out of their home. In August, Canada witnessed a huge uproar and nationwide protests as hundreds of angry and frustrated demonstrators flooded the streets demanding a probe for indigenous children after the discovery of several unidentified and unmarked graves in facilities.