Canada To Deploy Naval Vessels To Haiti Amid Ongoing Violence

Canada will dispatch Royal Canadian Naval vessels off the coast of Haiti in the upcoming weeks. This comes in response to rampant instability and gang violence in the nation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday. During a conference of Caribbean leaders, Trudeau said from Nassau, Bahamas, that the ships will perform surveillance, gather intelligence, and maintain a maritime presence off the coast of Haiti in the coming weeks.

“We need to work on long lasting solutions that will restore order and security, allow for essential aid to flow to those who urgently need it, and create the conditions for free and fair elections so that the Haitian people can live in a stable and democratic society,” he added. Trudeau emphasised the need to address the "severity" of the situation. However, Canada has refrained from committing to any sort of military commitment there.

The Situation in Haiti

For the past year, persistent anti-government demonstrations, widespread kidnappings, and a recent recurrence of deadly cholera have destabilised the Caribbean nation of Haiti. The government of Haiti and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have urged the global community to consider sending forces to Haiti last October to address the country's escalating security and humanitarian crises. Large portions of the capital city Port-au-Prince are now being controlled by organised criminal groups.

A Royal Canadian Air Force reconnaissance aircraft has been sent to Haiti in recent weeks to support "efforts to disrupt the activities of gangs in Haiti and demonstrate Canada's commitment to the Haitian people". The Canadian government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing aid to Haiti earlier this February. Trudeau recently tweeted that he would back "Haitian-led" solutions, and Canada stated that it was ready in aiding the Haitian National Police. “Right now, Haiti is confronted with unrelenting gang violence, political turmoil and corruption,” Trudeau said. “Now is the moment to come together to confront the severity of this situation,” he added.

In order to stop the mayhem, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was present at the meeting, asked for a full-fledged global military involvement. In October last year, his nation urged that the United States and Canada take command of a force. No nation has offered to take the lead in such an operation as of date, and none has come forward. “The toll of human suffering in Haiti weighs heavily on me,” Trudeau said.

To protect women and children in Haiti along its border with the Dominican Republic, Canada has pledged an additional USD12.3 million in humanitarian aid. In addition, USD10 million have been dedicated to bolster the International Office on Migration. In the past year, the neighboring nation has deported tens of thousands of migrants from Haiti and people with Haitian origin.

