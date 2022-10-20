Canada To Discuss Human Rights Violations In Iran With World's Female Foreign Ministers

Female foreign ministers from several nations will come together in a virtual meeting hosted by Canada, to hold talks over Iran’s lethal crackdown on anti-hijab protesters following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to The Guardian, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly revealed that she and 14 of her counterparts will virtually discuss the current state of women in Iran, and will consider “ways to increase their collective support for the Iranian people."

“My counterparts and I will gather to send a clear message: the Iranian regime must end all forms of violence and persecution against the Iranian people, including their brutal aggressions against women in particular,” Joly said.



“Canada will continue to stand by the courageous Iranians who are fighting for their human rights and standing up for their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. Women’s rights are human rights,” she added. The meeting will also include foreign ministers from Norway, Chile, Germany, and New Zealand, according to a government source.

France will also be a part of the meeting, however, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna will be unable to attend, as per the source. On Wednesday, Canada declared more sanctions on Iran following the human rights violation in the country. The sanctions target six individuals and four entities, including Iranian deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi.

Iran garners global criticism for crackdown, drone supply to Russia

As of late, the brutal crackdown on protesters by Iranian authorities has raised international concerns. To make matters worse, there have been talks on Iran’s weapon supply to Russia, which has used dozens of Tehran-made drones to attack Ukraine in recent weeks.

Despite global scrutiny, Iran has warned nations to not meddle in its internal matters, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stating that sanctions against the country is “an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based on widespread disinformation. Riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere; Iran is no exception,” he said on Twitter.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also took to its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, and labelled the European Union and its members as violators of human rights. “The great nation of #Iran already considers the #EU and its members as the great violators of human rights due to their inaction and cooperation regarding the illegal maximum sanctions of the #UnitedStates,” the tweet read.