Canada To Freeze Financial Assets Of Anti-COVID Mandate Protesters Under Emergencies Act

Canada is looking to put an end to the COVID-19 protests with stiffer financial penalties, after another weekend of arrests. According to Mike Duheme, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner of federal policing, Canadian authorities froze the finances of some persons and companies alleged to be involved in the ongoing protests in Ottawa on Sunday.

At a news conference, Duheme said the RCMP froze 206 financial products, including bank and corporate accounts, disclosed the information of 56 entities associated with vehicles, individuals, and companies, shared 253 bitcoin addresses with virtual currency exchangers, and froze a payment processing account worth $3.8 million.

“We continue to work at collecting relevant information on persons, vehicles and companies and remain in daily communication with the financial institution to assist them,” Duheme said at the press conference.

It is worth noting that, in order to quell anti-vaccine mandate protests, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had vowed on February 14 to freeze protesters' financial assets by invoking the Emergencies Act. Trudeau said that the measures would be time-limited, fair and proportionate. Banks can freeze personal accounts of anyone associated with the protests without the requirement for court orders, according to the Emergencies Act. He informed that the police would be given additional "tools" to jail or penalise demonstrators as well as protect essential infrastructure.

Trudeau told reporters that the legislation would only be in effect for a limited time and in a very precise way. On the other hand, critics point out that in 2021, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed support for Indian farmers who shut down major highways leading to New Delhi for a year, saying at the time, "Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest."

The 1988 Emergencies Act stipulates that a high legal standard must be overcome before an emergency can be declared. It can only be used in an urgent and critical circumstance that seriously jeopardises Canadians' lives, health, or safety. Protests that are lawful do not qualify for the act.

200 protesters arrested in Ottawa

A weeks-long blockade in the Canadian capital has resulted in nearly 200 arrests and prolonged hardship for businesses caught up in protests against COVID-19 mandates. Pepper spray and escalated methods were used by police to disperse crowds and make arrests as demonstrators congregated in front of the Parliament building over the weekend. Protesters with smoke grenades and fireworks, as well as individuals wearing body armour, were among those arrested, according to police.

According to police, 191 protestors were arrested and 107 people were charged. The charges included impeding police, disobeying a court order, assault, mischief, weapon possession, and attacking a police officer. Chris Harkins, deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, announced at a press conference that 76 automobiles had been confiscated and towed.

A group of truck drivers opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate initiated the Ottawa protests in late January. However, others from outside the trucking business have joined in to express their displeasure with a variety of additional COVID-19 health regulations, such as the need that students wear masks in school. Officials promised to put an end to the protests using extraordinary processes, such as the Emergencies Act. The law authorises the government of Canada to use military forces.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)