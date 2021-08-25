Canada To Keep Forces In Afghanistan Beyond Aug 31 Deadline Despite US Pullout: Trudeau

As the United States remains committed to the 31 August deadline to complete troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that Canada will keep its military personnel in the war-torn country. Trudeau announced that his government will pressurise the Taliban to allow people to leave Afghanistan. The Canadian Prime Minister has assured that he will work with other G7 nations to rescue as many people as possible.

Canada to keep military personnel in Afghanistan even after 31 August

"Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this current deadline comes. We will continue to put pressure on the Taliban to allow people to leave the country," Trudeau said. "We're going to continue to work every single day to get as many people out alongside our allies. The commitment by our fellow G7 nations is clear: we're all going to work together to save as many people as possible," he added.

Earlier today, I joined @G7 Leaders virtually to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. We agreed that we must continue to do everything we can to save as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. More on our call here: https://t.co/Add0NkMw76 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 25, 2021

Trudeau's remarks came after the virtual summit of G7 leaders discussed whether an extension of US military commitment is needed to evacuate all foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans. In addition, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an urgent summit to address the evacuation crisis in Afghanistan. Johnson has also called for a longer-term engagement with the Taliban leaders while tackling the humanitarian crisis faced by the refugees. Canada has joined the allied countries which are currently engaged in the evacuation of people from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport which has seen chaos since the Taliban took over the country. However, the airport is currently secured by American-led forces.

A Canadian Minister Harjit Sajjan in a tweet on August 23 also said that they'll continue the evacuation ops for as long as 'conditions permit'.

I spoke again today with U.S. @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Canada is working closely with our allies to get our citizens and endangered Afghans onto planes in Kabul. Flights to safety will continue for as long as conditions permit. 🇨🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CivbFBeMCq — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 22, 2021

Trudeau has also stated that the return of the Taliban will prompt Canada to rethink its aid spending in Afghanistan. He has cautioned that the general aid, investments and agencies need to be scrutinised to make sure that the terrorist group is not aided.

"That is absolutely something we're looking at right now, obviously, with the Taliban in control of the country. Our regular aid, investments and agencies need to be looked at carefully to make sure we are not supporting, indirectly, the Taliban," Trudeau said.

