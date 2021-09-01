Canada To Resettle 5,000 Afghan Refugees Evacuated By US After Taliban Takeover

Canada’s immigration minister on August 31 announced that the nation will resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees who were evacuated by the US. Canada has already evacuated some 3,700 Afghans from Kabul who had worked with its armed forces in the past. It has even announced its plan to take in more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans - including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters - to protect them from the Taliban.

On Monday, while speaking at a news briefing, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said, “We know there is more to do with allied evacuation operations ending. We're pulling out all the stops to help as many Afghans as possible who want to make their home in Canada”.

According to the statement released by the Canadian Government, the country is in the second phase of the evacuation process. It reached an agreement with the United States to closely cooperate on the safe passage and departure from Afghanistan of their nationals and Afghan nationals. Previously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his administration will put pressure on the Taliban to enable Afghans to escape.

The Prime Minister of Canada has stated that he will also cooperate with the other G7 countries to save as many people from the military conflict land. It is worth mentioning that Canada was among the last countries to cease evacuation operations in the war-torn country, according to Canada’s General Wayne Eyre.

"We stayed in Afghanistan for as long as we could. We were among the last to cease evacuation operations. We wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone who was so desperate to leave. That we could not is truly heartbreaking, but the circumstances on the ground rapidly deteriorated," Eyre had said.

US applauds Canada for welcoming Afghan evacuees

Meanwhile, following Canada’s latest announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "applauded the Canadian Government," for agreeing to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans evacuated by the United States of America. In a tweet, Secretary Blinken said that both the US and Canada "share an enduring commitment to the Afghan people”. The last military plane carrying US soldiers departed Afghanistan on Monday, putting an end to America’s longest war.

The U.S. and Canada share an enduring commitment to the Afghan people. We applaud the Canadian Government’s agreement to welcome up to 5,000 vulnerable Afghans whose exit was facilitated by the United States. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 31, 2021

(Image: AP)

