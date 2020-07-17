Canada To Spend C$19 Billion To Safely Restart Economy After COVID-19 Lockdown

Canadian federal government will give CAD$19 billion to 13 provinces to restart the economy after months of coronavirus lockdown. The money will be given under the 'Safe Restart Agreement', the negotiations for which started last month between the federal government and provinces. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while talking to the media said that the government of Canada will continue to work with the provinces and territories to protect the health of Canadians as the country gradually and safely restarts the economy.

"Funding under the Safe Restart Agreement will help provinces and territories, who have had to respond to COVID-19 in unique ways and have already made major investments and will continue to do so, in critical areas, such as healthcare, childcare, and municipal services. First Ministers recognize that the territories and smaller jurisdictions face distinct challenges and circumstances, which will need to be addressed separately," said Canada's First Ministers in a joint statement on Thursday.

Income support, health care

The First Ministers on July 16 agreed to federal/provincial/territorial (FPT) Safe Restart Agreement, supported by over $19 billion in federal investments, to help provinces and territories restart the economy over the next six to eight months while making the country more resilient to possible future waves of the virus. The Canadian government will establish a temporary income support program to provide workers with up to ten days of paid sick leave related to COVID-19. Provinces and territories will establish job-protected sick leave legislation or regulation in their respective jurisdictions.

Funding also includes support for expanding testing and contact tracing capabilities so that provincial and territorial health authorities are able to mitigate outbreaks of COVID-19. The funding will support capacity in health care services such as procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and mental health programs for Canadians who are facing the challenges, including problematic substance abuse among other things.

(Image Credit: AP)