Truckers protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Canada and the blockade at the border with the United States constitute “an illegal economic blockade” that causes disruptions in supply chains, said Canadian Transport Omar Alghabra on Thursday. In a video statement posted on Twitter, the Canadian Transport Minister said that he finds it “ironic” that the same people who were trying to tout “fake stories about empty shelves are now the ones causing these shelves to go empty”. Alghabra said that the

“Illegal” blockade at the US-Canada border is against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians.

Occupiers disrupting our supply chain are creating major consequences for Canadians and Canadian workers. They must go home. pic.twitter.com/zwGmhdUGR7 — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) February 9, 2022

Weeks after the truckers decided to protest against the Canadian government’s mandate that calls for the cross-border drivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada is still engulfed in chaos. Thousands of truckers have not only reached Ottawa but hundreds of other demonstrators have also converged in the Canadian capital to express strong opposition to the vaccine mandate. Under the name, ‘Freedom Convoy’, these protests snowballed into one of the biggest protests in Canada.

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario prevented traffic from entering Canada while some US-bound traffic was still moving, stated Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, according to AP. Mendicino called the bridge “one of the most important border crossings in the world.” It is to note that the route carries around 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

US offers support to Canada amid truck protest

Amid the crisis in Canada, United States officials have called the Canadian government to use its federal powers to end the truckers’ protests. According to CNN, White House officials have said that US President Joe Biden is “being regularly briefed” on the demonstrations in Ottawa and also at a border crossing that facilitates a major chunk of US-Canada trade.

On Thursday, the US Secretaries of Homeland Security and Transportation spoke with their Canadian counterparts “urging them to use federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border and offering the full support of our Homeland Security and Transportation departments”, the media outlet quoted a White House official as saying. The official, as per the report, further said, “We are principally focused on resolving the blockage at the Ambassador Bridge as well as other ports of entry”.

(Image: AP)

