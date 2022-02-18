Canada: Truckers Continue Protests Despite PM Justin Trudeau's Calls To End Agitation

Even though Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the demonstrators to end the protest, the protesters did not leave the ground. Police has been deployed in downtown Ottawa on Thursday in what truckers believed was a way to break up their nearly three-week protest against mandatory vaccination and COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. Police in buses reached near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill and they started sealing off much of the downtown area to stop the outsiders from coming to the aid of protesters, according to AP.

Justin Trudeau calls for protests to end

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some of the top ministers warned the protesters to leave in order to avoid the clash. While addressing the Parliament, Justin Trudeau in Parliament called for these "illegal and dangerous activities" to end. He made the remarks not far from where more than 300 trucks have been parked against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and other measures. He called the protest a "threat to the economy" and the relationship of Canada with trading partners. Furthermore, Trudeau asserted that the protests threaten public safety. Trudeau asserted that people have the right to defend themselves and protest in a free and democratic country, however, he insisted that the illegal blockades are not "peaceful protest" and they have to stop. Earlier this week, the prime minister in order to end the protest invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, which allowed law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal.

“It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the Parliament as per AP. “They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners. They are a threat to public safety," Trudeau added.

Illegal blockades and occupations are not peaceful protests – they’re a threat to jobs and communities, and they cannot continue. In the House of Commons earlier today, I joined Members of Parliament to speak about that and about the need to invoke the Emergencies Act. pic.twitter.com/h92nyP0yQs — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2022

Truckers continue protest

The truckers seemed unmoved by days of warnings from police and the government as they continued their protest. As the tensions escalated, the truckers outside the Parliament blared horns of their vehicles in resistance to the court ruling against honking, according to AP. Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell informed that police is negotiating with the protesters and trying to convince them to return home. Bell stressed that they want to end the protest peacefully and further warned of having "plans" if the protesters do not leave peacefully. According to Steve Bell, Ottawa police has started locking down areas of the downtown area and permitting only those people to enter who reside or work in the region.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

