Canada: Truckers Protesting Against COVID Vax Mandate Hit With $9.8mn Lawsuit For Honking

A Canadian court has slapped the truckers protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandate with a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit after a group of Ottawa residents sued the demonstrators for honking their horns. According to Sputnik, the court order was granted on Monday and it prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days. However, it does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital.

The class-action lawsuit against ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada was brought by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of the city resident and civil servant Zexi Li. Champ has claimed that the truckers were blaring their klaxons "incessantly" in a deliberate tactic "organised and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience." Hence, Champ is claiming $4.8 million in compensation for "private nuisance" plus $5 million for "punitive damages".

As per the report, the lawyer has alleged, “The non-stop blaring horns have caused unbearable torment in the sanctity of their own homes”, adding that the noise was “constant and excruciatingly loud" for some 6,000 residents who live near the parliament and government buildings in Ottawa. It is pertinent to note that the truckers responded to the honking ban by honking outside the parliament building.

GoFundMe page of ‘Freedom Convoy’ suspended

The latest $9.8 class-action lawsuit came after the truckers, who are opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, lost around $8 million in donations from supporters post their crowdfunding site GoFundMe suspended their account over violating the rules. This further prompted the Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton to launch a probe into the convoy, stated the report.

While announcing the suspension, the ‘Freedom Convoy’s fundraiser said that the leftover $9 million in donations will be sent to genuine and established charities picked by the organisers of the protester and validated by the site. Through the GoFundMe page, the convoy gathered $10 million Canadian dollars or $8 million USD to support the truckers demonstrating against the cOVID-19 vaccine mandates of the Trudeau-led government.

Following a drive across Canada for at least a week, the convoy of huge trucks arrived in the national capital to demonstrate the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions placed by the Trudeau-led government. This protest was dubbed as ‘Freedom Convoy’ and it has now brought the entire world’s attention to Canada. The scenes emerging from Canada have also been deemed similar to the chaos that the United States witnessed when the pro-Donald Trump protesters blasted inside the Capitol Hill building. On Sunday, 6 February, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency after saying that the city has been “completely out of control”.

(Image: AP)