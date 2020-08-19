Canada PM Trudeau Appoints Chrystia Freeland As Finance Minister, Announces Recovery Plans

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has appointed his close ally and deputy Chrystia Freeland as the country’s new Finance Minister, a day after Bill Monerue resigned from the post. Besides,Trudeau also promised "bold new solutions" to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Monreu quit on August 17 following a long tiff with the Prime Minister. He was replaced by Freeland who became the first female in the country to hold the position. The 52-year-old leader, who is considered Trudeau's successor at the Liberal party, is a formal journalist who also served as the country's foreign minister in the past.

Trudeau: Long term plans required

Meanwhile, announcing the appointment, Trudeau said that long term plans were required to recover the country's economy that is largely dependent on fossil fuel exports. Canada, which went under a robust lockdown in saw the worst budget shortfall since world war two with a budget deficit forecast of C$343.2 billion. Asserting that t was time for Canada to embrace “bold new solutions”, the PM said that there was need to do a better job at protecting the vulnerable and greening an economy that relies on fossil fuel reports.



“We need a long term plan for recovery, a plan that addresses head-on the fundamental gaps that this pandemic has unmasked,” Trudeau told a news conference.

This comes as Trudeau said he has sought approval Governor General Julie Payette to prorogue parliament until September 23. With the proroguing of the Parliamentary sessions, committees probing WE Charity student volunteer grant controversy are suspended along with Parliamentary business. Trudeau said he is releasing all documentation requested earlier concerning the ongoing WE Charity scandal after the opposition demanded the immediate release of the documents "before Trudeau shutters Parliament & locks up the evidence".

