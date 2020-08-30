Canada: Protesters Vandalise Statue Of Country's First PM Amid BLM Demonstrations

On August 29, the John A. Macdonald statue at Place du Canada in Montreal was torn down by the unidentified "Defund the Police" protesters. According to the footage that has emerged online, the 1895 historic bronze statue of the first Prime minister of Canada was vandalized by a handful of demonstrators that tied the rope as they climbed on the monument. While they yelled slogans against the police systems and racial discrimination, they unbolted the sculpture onto the cobblestones as it shattered to pieces.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of the protests organized across downtown Montreal by the coalition of Black and Indigenous activists, as per local Canadian media reports. However, the precise affiliation to the group that vandalized the monument remains unclear. As the statue toppled to the ground with force and disjointed, the police forces in nearby vicinity were caught by surprise as the head separated and bounced several feet apart to a pavement.

Quebec's head of government, François Legault, condemned the horrendous act on Twitter, saying, “Destroying parts of our history is not the solution.”

Statue of Canada’s first prime minister torn down by a lawless mob. Disgraceful. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gpLAyY4xLH — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) August 29, 2020

Decapitated and defaced with graffiti

According to several local reports, the statue was decapitated and defaced with graffiti in the past as protesters that marched against the racial prejudice believed that the leader between 1860s-1890s known for his education reforms and public construction policies was “a white supremacist who orchestrated the genocide of Indigenous peoples with the introduction of the brutal residential college's gadget, in addition to selling different measures that attacked Indigenous peoples and traditions”, a local broadcaster cited a leaflet discovered circulating among the #BLM groups online.

The public art office will secure the perimeter and coordinate the conservation of the statue. In consultation with the city's heritage experts, we will take the time to analyze the next steps to be taken. For its part, the SPVM will conduct its investigation. (4/4) — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 29, 2020

I strongly condemn the acts of vandalism that took place this afternoon in downtown Montréal, which led to the John A. Macdonald statue being torn down. Such gestures cannot be accepted nor tolerated. (1/4) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 29, 2020

On August 29, a flood of protesters crowded streets of Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal demanding police systems reforms and defunding the cops. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante condemned the vandalism, saying, that tearing down city’s monuments “can’t be authorized nor tolerated,” adding, “a dialogue can provide resolution.” Premier of Quebec Francoise Legault called the act “unacceptable” and said “statue needs to be restored” in a post on Twitter.

Our government has always stood with those who do not have a safe space to express themselves.

While the current debate is important, we believe that dialogue is a better engine for progress than isolated acts of vandalism such as we are witnessing today. (1/2) https://t.co/lRjb4MxHVW — Steven Guilbeault @ ðŸ¡ (@s_guilbeault) August 30, 2020

