Canada: Unvaccinated Nurses In Qubec To Have Licenses Suspended As Govt Deadline Nears

The president of the Quebec order of nurses Luc Mathieu informed that the licenses of nurses who were not inoculated against COVID will be suspended, starting Friday, reported CBC News citing Radio-Canada. The decision of the president of the Quebec Order of Nurses comes after Health Minister Christian Dube had directed all the professional orders of the health workers to suspend the licenses of those who have not been vaccinated. Health Minister Christian Dube in a tweet welcomed the decision of the Order of Nurses of Quebec and urged all the nursing staff, who have not received the jab, to get inoculated against COVID.

Suspension of licenses of unvaccinated nurses

As per the CBC News report, the suspended nurses can regain their licenses after they present proof of the vaccination to the authorities. As per the order, they would not conduct exams for reintegrating nurses, although, some of them might be out of practice for months. The Federation interprofessionnelle de la Sante du Quebec (FIQ), the union representing nurses on Monday, informed that they have plans to take legal action against the decisions that would lead to "disproportionate harm" to its members. The Federation interprofessionnelle de la Sante du Quebec (FIQ) in a Facebook post informed that protecting the health of the vulnerable remains the priority of the health workers, as per the CBC News report. Furthermore, they mentioned that the government has already issued an order that those who have not been vaccinated will be suspended without pay.

The president of the Quebec Order of Nurses Luc Mathieu told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin that 4338 vaccinated have not received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 2807 nurses have not received the first dose of vaccine against COVID, as per the CBC News report. Furthermore, the vaccination status of 5176 nurses remains unclear and the authorities will contact them by Wednesday to know whether they have been inoculated against COVID or not. Quebec's College des medecins has also announced that it would suspend unvaccinated members to practice until they have been fully vaccinated. Quebec reported 480 more new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 356 people who were not fully vaccinated, reported Montreal CTV News. Presently, there are 501 active COVID cases in the province.

Image: AP