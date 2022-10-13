Canada Urges Iran To Stop 'arbitrary Detention & Mistreatment' Of Anti-hijab Protesters

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday called for an end to the “arbitrary detention and mistreatment” of the protestors demonstrating against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman in police custody on 16 September.

Taking to Twitter, Mélanie Joly wrote, “Canada condemns the Iranian regime’s continued use of violence against protestors, resulting in the death of civilians, including children. The ongoing arbitrary detention and mistreatment of protestors must stop." The Canadian Foreign Minister further called on the Iranian regime to “stop its aggression, respect human rights and address the legitimate concerns of its citizens in good faith.”

Canada condemns the Iranian regime’s continued use of violence against protestors, resulting in the death of civilians, including children. The ongoing arbitrary detention and mistreatment of protestors must stop.#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 12, 2022

Canada punishes Iran for rights violations via sanctions

The Canadian government had previously announced sanctions against Iran on 3 October for its “gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran’s so-called ‘morality police’ and its leadership,” as per a statement issued by the Canadian government.

Moreover, the Canadian government announced on October 7 that it listed the top leaders of the Iranian regime, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as inadmissible to Canada, citing their engagement in terrorism and systemic and gross human rights violations. The move will deny them access to Canadian territory.

Additionally, the Canadian government is set to invest $76 million to strengthen the nation’s capacity to implement sanctions and ensure a quick move to freeze and seize sanctioned individuals’ assets.

EU considering sanctions on Iran over regime’s 'shocking' Violence

The European Union (EU) is pondering on the decision to impose sanctions on the regime of Iran amid the Iranian government’s crackdown on the anti-hijab protestors. The final decision regarding the consideration is set to be taken at a foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxemburg on Monday, as per media reports. The European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen hinted at imposing sanctions on Tehran through a tweet on Wednesday.

The brave Iranian women demand freedom and equality - values that Europe believes in and must speak up for.



The violence must stop. Women must be able to choose.



This shocking violence cannot stay unanswered.



It’s time to sanction those responsible for this repression. pic.twitter.com/o4nKEjkpNT — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 12, 2022

Asserting that "women must be given the right to choose" in Iran, the EU chief called the Iranian government's crackdown on the demonstrators “shocking” while maintaining that “violence cannot stay unanswered.”

Previously, Germany’s foreign minister had called on the EU to ban the entry of those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against the demonstrators in Iran. Furthermore, the Foreign Minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock had urged the EU to freeze the assets of the top Iranian authorities.

Moreover, the United States has already imposed sanctions on seven high-ranking Iranian officials over the shutdown of Internet access amid the raging protests in the country and the “continued violence against peaceful protesters”.

Among those designated for US sanctions announced on October 6 is Yadollah Javani, the Chief of police in Tehran who oversees much of the activity of the infamous morality police to ensure hijab compliance in the capital.

The sanctions were revealed by US Treasury Department. Moreover, Iran’s Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, and Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, the head of the Iranian Cyberpolice were among the individuals targeted by the US sanctions.

Furthermore, the US has taken in its crosshairs Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) official Hossein Nejat, a commander who the US claims heads the security apparatus based in Tehran and is charged with quelling the ongoing anti-government protests.