Canada, the United States and countries across Europe are committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau informed that he spoke with US President Joe Biden and European leaders on Friday, during which they shared their concerns over Russia’s aggressive and destabilising actions in and around Ukraine. As per a press release, the leaders stressed the need for Russia to engage constructively to find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the European Commission, the European Council, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), to discuss the ongoing Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” the press release read.

“They noted their collective commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” it added.

Global leaders agree to continue coordinating closely

Further, as per the press release, during the virtual meeting, Trudeau noted the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and emphasised the importance of continued coordination, engagement and dialogue between allies and partners. The Canadian, American and European leaders also emphasised that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and consequences, including through coordinated sanctions. Trudeau reiterated Canada’s strong support for Ukraine, and the leaders also agreed to continue coordinating closely.

Separately, the White House said that the leaders at the virtual conference agreed on the importance of coordinated efforts to deter "further Russian aggression" against Ukraine, including "readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs" on Moscow, should there be a military escalation. Jointly, the heads of states also expressed their desire for a "diplomatic solution" to the crisis. Meanwhile, it is to mention that amid escalating tension over the Ukraine crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is scheduled to engage in a phone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

