Canada: Video Of 'desi Street Fight' Outside Mall Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

A shocking video of a street fight from Toronto went viral on social media on Monday after two groups were caught clashing with each other on camera outside Westwood Mall in Mississauga. In the video, several men helming cricket bats and sticks were seen attacking each other near a local Popeye's restaurant in the Goreway Drive and Morningstar Drive area. The groups continued to attack each other as cars pulled out of the driveway while a man was seen fallen on the pavement at a distance.

According to the local police, the fight is said to have taken place in Malton around 7.30 PM on Saturday. Peel Regional Police Constable Himmet Gill told Toronto City News that three men were injured during the incident and one of them was taken to the hospital. The Peel Police is on the lookout for four men in connection with the Canada street fight incident.

Check out the video of the Canada street fight

Welcome to Malton. pic.twitter.com/NID6zC0I1r — CERB Your Enthusiasm (@UncleMally) June 27, 2021

Netizens React to Mississauga fight video

Some locals on social media reacted to the video of the street fight calling it a regular occurrence, while some poked fun over the use of cricket bats and sticks in the desi street fight.

A regs Malton ting — Lish | 😏 doh jackass d ting (@indocaribma) June 27, 2021

Why paji put the bat in the trunk like a stick — Kxan (@Kxans_return) June 28, 2021

Man came out with the cricket bat lol — Retired Soca Jumbie 🇹🇹🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@trinihotace) June 28, 2021

Westwood royal rumble 😭😭😭 — L’a (@_KxngLa) June 28, 2021