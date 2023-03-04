Canada Warns China, Says 'won't Tolerate Interference In Our Democracy & Internal Affairs'

Canada would "never accept" Chinese intervention in its elections and internal affairs, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday. Ottawa's top diplomat addressed the country's position on potential Chinese intervention in Canada's federal elections in 2019 and 2021 in a statement issued on her Twitter account.

"Canada will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in our democracy and internal affairs by China," Joly told her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Joly went on to say that Ottawa will not tolerate any violations of Canadian territorial integrity or sovereignty, as well as any violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by Chinese diplomats stationed in Canada. While ties between Canada and China remain strained, both ministers promised to keep channels of communication open, according to the statement.

The Canadian government issued a study on election integrity on Tuesday. Although no "significant" indicators of state-sponsored involvement were found during the 2021 federal elections, intelligence services raised worry about potential foreign meddling by China and other nations, according to the results.

China has frequently denied any influence in previous Canadian elections

Ottawa's outspoken charges about clandestine Chinese plots to intervene in Canadian affairs complicate the two nations' already tense diplomatic relations. Relations between the two nations rose in late 2018 when Canadian authorities detained an official of the Chinese corporation Huawei Technologies Co, which was followed by the arrest of two Canadians on spying allegations by Beijing.

In February, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a press conference said that Beijing always opposes interference in other countries internal affairs and that China has "no interest" in Canada's internal affairs. "China always opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs. We have no interest in and have never interfered in Canada’s internal affairs. Relevant parties should immediately stop smearing and attacking China with unfounded allegations and stop misleading the public," read the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.