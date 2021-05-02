Canada: Water Dating Back 1.6 Million Years Found In Ontario Mine

Geochemists in Canada have found what could be the ‘oldest water’ on earth. The discovery was made by a team of researchers from the University of Toronto, who sent a water sample they found in 2009 for analyses to their colleagues in London. The water sample was taken from a mine in Ontario.

1.6 billion years old

The sample was analyzed by geochemists at the University of Oxford, who calculated the mean age of the samples to be 1.6 billion years. The team also found microbes in the samples, which survived in trace amounts of hydrogen and sulfate. While such life forms are known to exist on the ocean floor, this is the first time that such microbial life has been found deep within continents.

A complete study about the oldest water on Earth was published in Nature Communications. The discovery of the water 2.4 km below the Earth’s surface has since been heralded as one of great importance, given its ramifications on what we know about the origin and evolution of our planet, the nature of water and life. Meanwhile, a discreet team of scientists have touted that the latest discovery could also lead to the possibility of finding life on Mars as the Canadian Shield is the closest analogue on Earth to the subsurface of the red planet.

Image Credits: G. Wunsch/University of Toronto

The discovery of the world's oldest water comes months after NASA confirmed that its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has found water trapped inside the sunlit surface of the Moon. Confirming that there could be more water on the moon than previously thought of, NASA said, water is not limited to cold, shadowed lunar places but instead is distributed across the entire lunar surface.

Moon has water in concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the lunar surface, NASA said in an announcement, adding, that roughly makes a 12-ounce bottle of water on the Earth. Further, the astronauts published the results of the findings in the journal Nature Astronomy. Often confused with the hydroxyl (OH) chemical component, the water on the lunar surface detected in the data of the previous observations had confused the scientists.

Representative Image/ Credits: Annie Spratt/Unsplash