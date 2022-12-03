Canada Widens Sanctions Against Iran Over 'rights Violations' To Curb Regime's Brutal Acts

Another round of sanctions has been imposed by the Canadian authorities against four Iranian individuals and five entities, including a company that helps develop Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Canada's Foreign Ministry said that it has imposed additional sanctions on four individuals and five entities "for their roles in the regime’s gross and systematic human rights violations and actions that continue to threaten international peace and security," reported a local news agency of Ukraine.

In an official press release, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly said, “As the Iranian regime continues to clamp down violently on Iranian society, we affirm our solidarity with the people of Iran, who have bravely called out the regime for its human rights abuses—especially those of women and girls. The Iranian regime continues to use fear and violence in suppressing the rights and freedom of all Iranians. Today, we reiterate our support to those who refuse to endure this repression any longer.”

Canada sanctions Iran for 'human rights violations'

As per the news release on Canada government's official website, the new sanctions list includes:

Morteza Talaei, Second Brigadier General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and former Commander of Tehran’s Law Enforcement Forces;

Ali Ghanaatkar Mavardiani, a senior judge, prosecutor, and interrogator of the regime who worked in Evin Prison Court before being appointed the head of District 24 (Counter-Narcotics) Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran;

Hassan Karami, Commander of the Islamic Republic’s Law Enforcement Forces Special Units;

Safiran Airport Services, an Iranian cargo and commercial airline that has coordinated Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, through which the Iranian regime transferred lethal Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to Russia;

Baharestan Kish Company, a subsidiary firm of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation has entered into agreements with the Basij Resistance Forces and the IRGC, to render research services in the technology sector, including the development of Shahed-series UAV components; and

Javan News Agency, a media outlet under the Basij Cooperative Foundation disseminates anti-Semitic messaging and the Iranian regime’s propaganda.

While releasing the new sanction list, Foreign Minister Joly said that Canada has been noticing the solidarity of the people of Iran who have continued to stand up for the rights of Iranian women and girls and a better future for all Iranians despite the intensified efforts by the Iranian regime to suppress the demonstrations. Further, she stated that Canada will not tolerate the human rights violations which have now increased against the Iranian people. Hence, in order to put an end to the brutal acts of Iran's regime, Canada has sanctioned an additional four Iranian individuals and five entities.

Image: AP