Canada Widens Sanctions Against Iran Over 'rights Violations' To Curb Regime's Brutal Acts

Image: AP
Another round of sanctions has been imposed by the Canadian authorities against four Iranian individuals and five entities, including a company that helps develop Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Canada's Foreign Ministry said that it has imposed additional sanctions on four individuals and five entities "for their roles in the regime’s gross and systematic human rights violations and actions that continue to threaten international peace and security," reported a local news agency of Ukraine.
In an official press release, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mélanie Joly said, “As the Iranian regime continues to clamp down violently on Iranian society, we affirm our solidarity with the people of Iran, who have bravely called out the regime for its human rights abuses—especially those of women and girls. The Iranian regime continues to use fear and violence in suppressing the rights and freedom of all Iranians. Today, we reiterate our support to those who refuse to endure this repression any longer.”
As per the news release on Canada government's official website, the new sanctions list includes:
While releasing the new sanction list, Foreign Minister Joly said that Canada has been noticing the solidarity of the people of Iran who have continued to stand up for the rights of Iranian women and girls and a better future for all Iranians despite the intensified efforts by the Iranian regime to suppress the demonstrations. Further, she stated that Canada will not tolerate the human rights violations which have now increased against the Iranian people. Hence, in order to put an end to the brutal acts of Iran's regime, Canada has sanctioned an additional four Iranian individuals and five entities.