Canada: Worshippers At Mosque Rally To Stop Axe-wielding Attacker; PM Trudeau Lauds Act

An assault was averted at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Canada's Toronto at around 7:00 am, said the Peel Regional Police department in a release.

Zaini Majeed
Canada

IMAGE: AP


Worshippers at a mosque in a suburb of Toronto restrained a 24-year-old man who was later arrested for"a possible hate-motivated crime" at a mosque in Canada near McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard East early Saturday. The suspect attacked the worshippers with bear spray as they congregated for a dawn prayer but they ‘bravely' apprehended the assaulter and summoned the police to the scene, Peel Regional Police informed in a press release. 

An assault was averted at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the city of Mississauga at around 7:00 am, said the Peel Regional Police department in a release. 

A man identified as Mohammad Moiz Omar brandished a hatchet and attacked the worshippers with bear spray, resulting in minor injuries. The bear spray can cause temporary loss of sight, nasal congestion and other allergic reactions when sprayed into the eyes or face of the victims. The police arrested the said perpetrator. "Our congregants were subject to a violent attack during Fajr, or dawn prayer,” meanwhile the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre said in a statement, separately.  "Before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, several congregants bravely were able to stop him in his tracks," the religious centre added.”Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.” 

According to the police, the investigators are looking at “all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident.” Omar was charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief to religious property.

"At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident," police stated.

Canada PM condemns 'incredibly disturbing' act

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the "incredibly disturbing" incident. “ I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada,” he tweeted. “I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning," Trudeau said. Nadia Hasan of the National Council of Canadian Muslims stated that the man sprayed 20 worshippers.

“Some of the men turned around and they very bravely decided that they were not going to let him attack them,″ she said. ”They tackled him to the ground and apprehended him until the police showed up.″ “People are obviously quite shaken up and are recovering,″she added. Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, said, "There is no place in our province for such evil and hateful acts. We must ensure those responsible are brought to justice.″

Canada, Justin Trudeau, Canada PM
