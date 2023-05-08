Canada's Alberta Province Declares State Of Emergency As Deadly Wildfires Spread

Canada's Alberta on Saturday announced a state of emergency as the raging wildfires spread across large swathes of the province. As many as 25,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to the “unprecedented” crisis, according to the reports. Several people were asked to leave their homes on a moment’s notice due to the wildfire that was flared by the winds that reached 110 earlier yesterday.

'We’ve declared a provincial state of emergency': Alberta Premier

Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith lamented the situation as he told residents of Edson, a town that hosts a population of 8,000 to leave immediately on short notice. According to the governor, the hot, dry spring made the weather worse and caused "so much kindling." An estimated 122,000 hectares (301,000 acres) had burned down in the wildfires, the reports suggest. Among the areas that were worst impacted was the Drayton Valley, 140km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, as well as the Fox Lake located 550km north of the city. There, at least 20 homes were charred by the fire. Alberta's premier held an emergency management committee to draft an emergency response to tackle the situation.

This morning I am at the Alberta Emergency Management Centre in Edmonton actioning our next steps for the provincial emergency response.

“We’ve declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans,” Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith told a news conference.

Smith, after the meeting, said that the province which is the world's leading oil supplier has been experiencing a hot, dry spring, and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires. "Helicopters and air tankers were ordered by the federal government to offer assistance from Ottawa and douse the wildfires. The bad and dry weather conditions "have resulted in the unprecedented situation our province is facing today,” Alberta governor said. The state of emergency declaration gives the government of Alberta “greater powers to respond to extreme situations,” she noted. Reportedly, Edmonton Expo Centre is currently accommodating more than 1,000 evacuees who had homes that came under the direct impact of the wildfires.