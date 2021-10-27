Canada's British Columbia To Offer COVID Vaccine Booster Shots From January 2022

Canada’s British Columbia province will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to everyone over the age of 12 from January, the government announced Tuesday, 26 October. According to a press release, the immunization programme, until the end of this year, will continue to provide third does to people who are immunocompromised, people who are in long-term care and those in assisted living and rural and remote Indigenous communities. People over the age of 70 as well as indigenous people over 12, on the other hand, will be invited to book shots sooner than the new year.

As per the press note, starting in January, the availability of the third dose of coronavirus vaccine will expand to clinically vulnerable individuals and healthcare workers. The government informed that the interval from the second dose will be roughly six to eight months and invitations for the optional booster shot will be issued based on age and risk level.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said, “We’re starting with the people who need them most to continue to do all we can to keep people in B.C. safe from this virus and its variants.”

Separately, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said, “Everyone who has received their first and second doses who wants a booster shot will receive one. People at highest risk of serious illness will go first, and I encourage everyone to get their vaccines, first dose, second dose and booster when it is time, to protect the ones we love the most and to put this pandemic behind us.”

Over 84% fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that, a plan to start vaccinating children between five and 11 is expected to begin in the coming weeks, as per reports. As of Tuesday, nearly 90% of eligible people over the age of 12 in the British Columbia province have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, more than 84% have received a second dose.

Officials have said that vaccines with mRNA technology - Moderna and Pfizer - will be used for booster shots in British Columbia. Other Canadian provinces, on the other hand, have so far committed to booster shots only for residents of long term care, people with immunodeficiency issues, or those over a certain age, among other criteria.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)