Canadian Police said they were investigating the matter related to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who faced verbal abuse by a man at city hall in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on Tuesday. Following the bizarre incident, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that whether it is verbal or physical, has violated the law and added it was examining threats and derogatory comments from an intelligence perspective.

However, it did not disclose the threshold of charges that the man would face. The matter came to light after a social media video of a 'large' man approaching Freeland while she was moving towards an elevator, swearing at her and calling her a "traitor" went viral on the internet.

"What the f**k are you doing in Alberta?" the man said after calling her fu****ng bi**h. In the meantime, another woman accompanying told her, "You don’t belong here", despite the fact Freeland was born in Alberta.

According to media reports, Freeland was on a tour of the province to meet with officials, businesses and workers when she faced the verbal abuse. The Canadian Deputy Prime Minister admitted the incident in a microblogging post on Saturday with a lengthy note.

"What happened yesterday was wrong. Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation," Freeland wrote on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau calls it an "unacceptable act"

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the act involving Freeland and said the cowardly behaviour was not unacceptable in any form.

According to Trudeau, these kinds of acts undermine the democracy, values and openness and respect upon which Canada was built. "Threats, violence — intimidation of any kind — are always unacceptable, and this kind of cowardly behaviour threatens and undermines our democracy and our values and openness and respect upon which Canada was built," Trudeau said on Monday.

He mentioned that the confrontation that Freeland faced was not new for women and added they were harassed regularly on social media platforms. He said that diminishes a woman’s voice and her right to free expression. Meanwhile, Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said in a video that the incident with Freeland was “a disgusting display of hatred and abuse.”

Threats, violence, and intimidation are always unacceptable. As leaders, we need to call it out. We need to take a united stance against it. And we need to work together to put an end to it. pic.twitter.com/8euL6YCzMp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 28, 2022

Image: Twitter/@apocalypseos/AP