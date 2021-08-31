Canada's Evacuation Operations In Afghanistan Likely To Play Key Role In Sept Snap Polls

Canadians have now begun speculating the impact of the Afghanistan crisis on the image of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the backdrop of the September 20 snap elections. A nationwide survey conducted in Canada revealed that a huge majority of the population are observing the continuous disturbance in Afghanistan and that 20% of the people believed the role of the Canadian government in the evacuation process from Afghanistan might negatively affect voting.

More about survey conducted in Canada

As per the survey, more than 80% of Canadian citizens have followed the events that happened in the war-torn region, and from that, just a small percentage of the population feels that the rescue operation in Kabul conducted by Trudeau was an achievement.

The Angus Reid Institute, a non-profit polling organisation, has stated certain outcomes of the survey. One such finding is that when Prime Minister Trudeau announced the September 20 snap elections on August 15, hoping to convert the minority administration of the Liberal Party in Ottawa into a majority and thus leading to the current prime minister facing issues from the Conservative Party PM contender Erin O'Toole.

As per a release from polling company ARI, many expected that this election campaign's results will depend on Canada's post-pandemic future but instead, the deciding factor is turning out to be the future of Afghanistan and the rescue operation of those desperate to leave the war-torn nation

From the Canadian population, almost 60% of the survey participants stated that the circumstances in Afghanistan will pay no impact on their voting decisions, but, on the other hand, 20% said that it might impact their decision. ARI further pointed out that those who think these incidents will impact their decision while casting votes in the election are hostile to the Liberal Party.

As per the survey result, only 2% think the Canadian evacuation operations were a success while 41% of the population think that they went okay, and 37% think it went a disaster. Since, last week, Canada has completed its rescue operations in Afghanistan. However, in an interview with CTV News last Sunday, the Foreign Minister of Canada Marc Garneau termed the criticism of Ottawa's evacuation mission as "fair enough."

Justin Trudeau on Afghan evacuation

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada will maintain its military forces in the war-torn country even if the US will withdraw its US troops from the land by August 31. Trudeau said that his administration will put pressure on the Taliban to enable Afghans to escape. The Prime Minister of Canada has stated that he will also cooperate with the other G7 countries to save as many people from the military conflict land.

(Image Credit: AP)