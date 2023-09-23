Canada's Ex-Deputy PM Tells Justin Trudeau To Quit As PM, Cites 'Seinfeld Rule'

Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister John Manley made headlines this week by calling on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to step down from his position. Manley, who served as deputy prime minister under Jean Chrétien in the early 2000s, cited an unusual source for his reasoning: the iconic 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld." Speaking during a routine interview with a US media outlet, Manley introduced what he referred to as the "Seinfeld rule" of Canadian politics.

The "Seinfeld rule" draws its inspiration from the show's creator, Jerry Seinfeld, who voluntarily ended the immensely popular "Seinfeld" series at the height of its creative and ratings peak in 1998. Seinfeld's decision to conclude the show was explained by his desire to end on a high note. At the time, he famously stated, "I wanted the end to be from a point of strength," even rejecting a lucrative contract offer from NBC that would have paid him a staggering $110 million for a 10th season.

Remarkably, "Seinfeld" defied the trend of declining ratings before concluding, making it one of the few shows in television history to maintain its popularity until the end.

Manley's perspective

Manley pointed out that by the anticipated 2025 general election in Canada, Trudeau will have been in power for what Manley humorously referred to as his "10th season" as Canadian PM. He noted that this tenure is in line with most of Trudeau's predecessors, such as Stephen Harper (nine seasons), Jean Chrétien (ten seasons), and Brian Mulroney (nine seasons). Manley, who currently serves as an advisor to the law firm Bennett Jones, emphasised that achieving renewal and maintaining public support after ten consecutive seasons in power is a challenging feat, stating that "change is a force of nature in politics."

If Trudeau were to continue as prime minister into the next election, he would be seeking his fourth consecutive mandate, a milestone that few of Canada's federal politicians have ever reached. Even his father, Pierre Trudeau, who served as prime minister for 15 years, experienced a brief defeat in 1979. Only two prime ministers, John A. Macdonald and Wilfrid Laurier, have managed to secure four straight electoral victories, aided by the relatively small and homogenous electorate of their times, reported National Post.

Manley's analogy drew attention to the fact that Trudeau's peak in personal popularity occurred shortly after his 2015 election when he held an approval rating of 65 percent, as reported by the Angus Reid Institute. However, this popularity has steadily declined over time. As of the latest data, it has been more than two years since the number of Canadians who approve of Trudeau has exceeded those who want him to step down.