Canadia's Biggest Rail Strike In A Decade Hits Exports, Sparks Layoffs

Canada is hit by its longest strike in a decade after 3,200 workers from Canadian National Railway Co. decided to walk off the job on November 19. The workers are protesting against chronic overwork and unsafe conditions. The strike has taken a toll on the economy as grain growers have outlined how the shutdown is impacting their industry.

How the protest is impacting farmers

Canada relies on the Canadian National Railway to transport products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States. Industry figures show that about half of Canada's exports move through rail and the economy has taken a huge hit after CN workers decided to go on a strike. Frustrated farmers facing propane shortages dumped wet corn in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

The federal government is trying to negotiate with the CN workers and has called for binding arbitration, a demand the union has rejected. The government had snubbed the industry's call to force employees back to work, insisting collective bargaining is a quicker solution.

At least 35 vessels are waiting at Canada's West Coast to load grain shipments. Shipments from those ports supply international markets, including Asia. Many export companies have taken a hit because of the protests and are demanding quick action from the government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Liberal Party recently formed a minority government after his party lost the majority in the house they had won in 2015. Trudeau's popularity in his country is decreasing rapidly and the recent strike by the CN workers has put a scar on his new term.

The principal opposition in Canada, Conservative Party, led by Andrew Scheer, has been among those demanding the Liberal government call the House of Commons back, sooner than its December 5 start date to legislate the employees back to work. Workers are refusing to operate the train because of excessive fatigue. Canada’s transportation safety board has identified fatigue as a major problem in the industry and found that it was a contributing factor to nearly 100 investigations over the last 27 years, including a number of derailments.

