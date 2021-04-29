Canada's Oil Pipeline Project Ordered To Halt Work To Protect Hummingbird Nests

The Canadian government recently ordered Trans Mountain Corp to halt work on a section of its pipeline expansion project in Burnaby for four months in a bid to protect hummingbird nests. According to the Guardian, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) ordered work to stop until August 21 after two enforcement officers discovered Anna’s hummingbird nest in a tree felled during construction of the pipeline. The migratory bird is not endangered, however, it is protected under federal law.

The department said that cutting vegetation and trees or carrying out other disruptive activities such as bulldozing or using chainsaws and heavy machinery in the vicinity of active nests will likely result in “disturbance” or “destruction” of those nest. They added that because of the season, migratory birds are particularly vulnerable at this time. In a separate statement, Sarah Ross from Community Nest Finding Network noted that her organisation have so far confirmed eight active nests on the Trans Mountain Corp site.

Ross even said that there are probably hundreds, likely thousands more birds nests along the 1,500km of the pipeline route. And yet, construction continues without adequate government monitoring or protection, she added. According to reports, several concerned residents have also closely monitored construction near the city of Burnaby amid fears that protected birds and their nests were being ignored by the company as it presses ahead with construction.

Trans Mountain Expansion project

It is worth noting that Trans Mountain was purchased by Justin Trudeau’s government in 2018. The company said that the stop-work order applied to a 900-meter tract of land but it doesn’t impact its planned completion date in late 2022. As per reports, the firm also plans to continue on whatever construction is still permitted under the order.

The C$12.6 billion project is expected to nearly triple the capacity of the pipeline, which runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to the coast of British Columbia, to ship 1890,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products when it is completed in 2022. After community groups in southern British Columbia raised the alarm that TransMountain was chopping down trees in vulnerable nesting areas, the firm said that it tries to clear trees outside of critical nesting seasons. However, they also admitted that “this is not always feasible”.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)

