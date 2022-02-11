Canada's Ontario Declares State Of Emergency As Truckers Block US Border Crossing

As the tucker convoy chokes traffic at a key U.S border, Canada's biggest province Ontario has declared a state of emergency, warning strict action against protestors who violate orders. A cabinet will be convened to use authorities to enact the order, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday. The order will make it 'crystal clear' that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of people and services, he declared.

“Today, I am using my authority as premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province,” Ford was quoted by local media as saying. “And I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure," he added.

The announcement was made in the presence of solicitor general Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey, and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. Categorically calling the occupation of Ottawa a 'siege', Ford has remarked this was no longer a protest but an 'illegal occupation'.

“We are now two weeks into the siege of the city of Ottawa. I call it a siege because that is what it is. It’s an illegal occupation. This is no longer a protest. With a protest, you peacefully make your point and you go back home," Ford was quoted by Global News as saying.

A maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year of jail time has been announced. Moreover, the authorities have also been given permission to take away personal and commercial licences of anyone who does not comply with the orders.

The crackdown comes as protestors choke the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest land border crossings connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. The Canadian and US governments expressed concern that the move is expected to cause massive economic damage in both countries including the shutdown of Ford Canada’s Windsor engine plant. A provincial court is slated to hear a request for an injunction later on Friday that would clear the bridge.