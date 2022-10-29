Canada Police Investigate Claim Of Secret Chinese Police Stations In Toronto

The federal police of Canada have been looking into claims that there are unofficial Chinese "police stations" operating in Toronto in the midst of allegations of a global network that targets foreign dissidents. Although it did not reveal the locations, the Royal Canada Mounted Police stated that it was looking into "reports of criminal activity in relation to the so-called ‘police’ stations", The Guardian reported.

According to the Associated Press report, as part of Beijing's campaign against corruption, China has opened dozens of "overseas police stations" in other countries that activists worry might be used to seek out and persecute dissidents.

Furthermore, the police warned by saying that “foreign states may seek to intimidate or harm communities or individuals within Canada”.

It is pertinent to note that this Canadian investigation came days after the Dutch government stated that it was looking at two suspected stations.

Secret Chinese police stations in 21 nations

Safeguard Defenders, a Spanish human rights organisation, said the Fuzhou and Qingtian police agencies had together built 54 "overseas service centres" in 25 cities across 21 nations, including Canada. They were the ones who first spotted the stations, The Guardian reported. The alleged operations were located at a residence, a business, and a convenience store in the greater Toronto region, according to Safeguard Defenders.

Following this, the Chinese embassy has rejected that there are police officers working in the structures, saying instead that they are "services stations" that provide consular and administrative support. In a statement, the embassy highlighted, “Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, many overseas Chinese citizens are not able to return to China in time for their Chinese driver’s licence renewal and other services”. It added, “For services such as driver’s licence renewal, it is necessary to have eyesight, hearing and physical examination. The main purpose of the service station abroad is to provide free assistance to overseas Chinese citizens in this regard.”

Apart from this, the embassy said that the employees were volunteers rather than police officials and that they were not engaged in any relevant or ongoing criminal activity.

On Thursday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that Chinese public security officials strictly obey international law and completely respect the judicial sovereignty of other nations.

However, freshly revealed court records in New York, US, support claims that China has been harassing and monitoring Chinese nationals overseas as part of a foreign interference campaign. In one instance, a Chinese national residing in Canada was forced into leaving the country under threat of arrest for allegedly stealing close to C$380,000 (US$280,000) in public monies.

Notably, the situation has already prompted legislative warnings in Canada. Early in October, the Conservative member of parliament Michael Chong questioned the Canadian foreign affairs ministry about the presence of the police stations during a House of Commons special committee on ties between Canada and China.

(Image: AP)