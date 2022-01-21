Canada's Prince Andrew High School To Get New Name To Avoid Scandal-plagued Royal

As the sexual assault case against Prince Andrew continues to take new turns, a Canadian high school named after him has announced to drop the royal tag. The principal of Prince Andrew High School in Nova Scotia, Craig Campbell, on Wednesday in an email sent out to the parents said that the school is updating its name with a hope to "continue to build" a positive identity that reflected the values of the school. The incident comes as a major humiliation for the Duke of York, who earlier this month was stripped of his royal title by his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

"The name of a school should be reflective of our community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning spade for all. Our hope is to continue to build out an identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community with a name to match," Principal Craig Campbell wrote in an e-mail shared by Coast Halifax.

The school was named after the royal in 1960, soon after he was born. However, since Andrew was accused of being involved with his now-deceased convicted paedophile mate Jeffy Epstein, concerns were raised over the school's name. The school officials formed a committee to mull over the name change in 2019 when Andrew was suspended from his royal duties. Andrew was then unsuccessfully attempting to justify his relations with Epstein and now convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, CBC had reported.

In the wake of the ongoing suit, several institutions have dropped Prince Andrew's tags from their names. Two years ago, SickKids Foundation in Toronto dropped Prince Andrew's role as a patron. Later that year Ontario's LakeField College school ended the Duke's term as honorary chairman in the foundation board. Last week, Prince Andrew also deleted his social media accounts, adhering to order by Buckingham Palace, a source told the Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew Sexual Assault case

In August 2021, Virginia Guiffre, an accuser in Epstein and madam Maxwell's case, filed a suit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of coercing her into having sex. As per the lawsuit, Guiffre was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to establish a physical relationship with Prince Andrew when she was 17-year-old. While Epstein committed suicide in Manhattan jail in 2019, last month, British socialite and accomplice of Epstein, Maxwell was found guilty for five out of six charges against her. She will now face 65 years in prison.

(Image: AP/@PrinceAndrewSchool/Facebook)