Canada's River Magpie First To Win Legal Rights To Safeguard The Environment

Magpie River in Canada has been granted legal personhood as announced by the Muteshekau-shipu Alliance. This is being done by adopting the two resolutions by the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit and the Minganie Regional County Municipality. The river has now been assigned with nine rights, including the potential legal guardians, responsible for ensuring that all these rights are protected.

First time in Canada

The announcement of the first such incident in Canada was made in partnership with the International Observatory on the Rights of Nature (IORN), which is based in Montreal, Canada. The steps come as a part of a global movement, which is active in New Zealand, the United States and Ecuador. The main aim is to protect and enhance the 300km long river.

According to the reports by PR News, Alain Branchaud, Executive Director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, Quebec Chapter (CPAWS Quebec) said that this is a way for the people to take matters in their own hands. This way, the people will not have to wait for the Quebec government to protect the unique river. He also said that after various efforts, the Magpie river is now protected as a legal person.

The alliance is relying on the importance of the river to the Innu and local communities. Also, it will be keeping in mind the river's international reputation and immense recreational and tourism opportunities. The founding members of the Muteshekau-shipu Alliance are the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit, the Minganie RCM, CPAWS Quebec and the Association Eaux-Vives Minganie. The river has gained worldwide recognition for its rapids and for whitewater expeditions. It is also known for its rank among the top ten rivers in the world for whitewater rafting by the National Geographic Magazine.

