Canada's Vancouver Welcomes Back Bustling Baisakhi Parade After Three-year Hiatus

Vancouver witnessed its first Baisakhi parade since 2019 on Saturday, as thousands of people took to the streets of the bustling Canadian city for celebrations of the Sikh festival. The parade, which comes after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, travelled through all nooks and crannies of South Vancouver, including the Punjabi Market district.

Organisers said that the parade was a reflection of Canada's vibrant Punjabi and Sikh communities. "We are involving more youth, and involving more of the general public, because [Baisakhi] is for everyone," said Jarnail Singh Bhandal, the secretary of South Vancouver's Ross Street gurdwara, according to CBC News.

Before the pandemic broke out, the parade drew in some 1,50,000 attendees, according to Bhandal. "Sikhism believes in the united nation and we believe that we should, as Canadians, we should unite, celebrate what we have and be thankful to the Almighty for what he has given us and move forward," said parade marshal Jag Sanghera.

Vaisakhi parade returned to Vancouver after 3 years. Happy Vaisakhi to all my friends who are celebrating. pic.twitter.com/SbdKjRjBWC — Eileen Lao (@Eileen_Lao) April 16, 2023

Had a wonderful time today celebrating the return of Vancouver’s Vaisakhi parade. Thank you to the organizers of today’s festivities for their hard work on such an amazing event, and to all those who attended and embodied the values of service, equality, and compassion. Happy… pic.twitter.com/8n5rjhU7kl — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) April 15, 2023

Canadian PM extends Baisakhi wishes

Saturday's parade was attended by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon and B.C. Premier David Eby. "It's a wonderful celebration in a time of, it feels like, growing divisions. It's a good reminder for all of us that the community can get together, celebrate in this way, recognize our differences and be proud to be Canadians and British Columbians," said Eby.

Baisakhi is an annual event that commemorates the inception of the Sikh order of Khalsa in 1699. Each year, it is celebrated with extravagant processions and acts of service in gurudwaras. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended greetings through a tweet and said, “Community is what Vaisakhi is all about – and today at Khalsa Diwan Society in South Vancouver, we came together to celebrate exactly that. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”