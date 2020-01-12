Canadian Authorities Issue Flood Warning For Toronto Due To Storm

Authorities in Canada have issued a flood warning in the Greater Toronto area as a herculean storm is causing hazardous conditions in North America. According to the international media reports, Toronto Region Conservation Authority issued an advisory that said due to the potential for further snowmelt caused by above freezing temperatures in the region, the rivers in Greater Toronto region will experience higher streams and water levels which will result in hazardous conditions.

READ: Officials: 3 Dead In Alabama, Bringing Storm Death Toll To 7

Authorities warns the residents

The authorities urged the residents in the area to stay extremely cautioned around all water bodies and avoid driving on inundated roadways in low-lying areas and underpasses. The flood warning is in effect until January 12. Toronto Police said on Twitter that they have been informed about the road blockades in the area due to flood-like conditions. The area is expected to witness 40 and 60 millimetres of rainfall by Saturday evening. Strong gusts with maximum wind speed of 80 kilometres per hour may prevail on Sunday morning, according to the authorities.

READ: The Latest: 2 Texas First Responders Killed Amid Storm

As severe #storms move through the U.S., a Convoy of Hope team is already on the move to help. We have loaded up tarps to take to Strafford, Missouri to help the local fire department. pic.twitter.com/1xpHkV04AD — Convoy of Hope (@ConvoyofHope) January 11, 2020

Storm killed at least 10 people

The storm intensified through the southern United States on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and caused widespread destruction, according to the reports. Strong winds prevailed in the regions of Georgia and Tennessee and officials issued flood warnings in Mississippi and strong gusts were predicted in the Midwest. Warnings of hail and snow followed closely behind. Kurt Van Speybroeck, an emergency response specialist at the Southern Region Headquarters of the National Weather Service said that this is one of the stronger storms that they have witnessed in recent years.

READ: Storms With Hurricane-force Winds, Huge Hail Threaten South

READ: Photos Of 'Evil Sunrise' At Persian Gulf Takes Internet By Storm, See Pics