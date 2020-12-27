Canadian Baloch Diaspora Organise A Vigil To Pay Their Respect To Activist Karima Baloch

In a bid to pay their respects to “courageous leader” Karima Baloch, several people gathered at Harbourfront near Toronto’s Ferry Terminal for Centre Island on December 26. The Pakistani political activist, who had campaigned vigorously against the human rights violations in the troubled Baluchistan province, was found dead last week. She was living in exile in Canada after being granted asylum in 2016 after her work led to threats by authorities in Balochistan.

On Saturday, family and friends of the 37-year-old gathered and paid their respect to the leader. While taking to Twitter, Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah shared the video footage of the vigil, in which Karima Baloch’s husband, Hammal Haidar, can be seen addressing the crowd. Haider called Karima a “great” leader and further called for an independent inquiry into his wife’s “murder”.

Haidar said, “She was a great and courageous leader. Her entire life was dedicated to the Baloch cause and their rights. And she was struggling for the Baloch people in Balochistan and here in Canada”.

BHRC demand UN intervention

Karima was found dead on Monday near a waterbody after being reported missing. According to ANI, the Baloch Human Right Council (BHRC) has demanded the United Nation’s intervention to ensure a fair probe into her death which is shrouded in mystery. BHRC’s Executive President Dr Nasser Dashti has also written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which he has asked the UN chief to take cognisance of Karima’s “mysterious death” in Toronto.

The BHRC has urged the Canadian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation considering the context in which Karima had fled Pakistan. Several intellectuals and journalists across the globe have expressed their concern over Karima’s death in Canada. They have also urged the Canadian authorities to initiate a “high-level and thorough investigation” in the matter. Further, in a joint statement, they have noted that Karima’s “mysterious death is alarming” because it is not the first one this year.

Meanwhile, following Karima’s death, the Toronto police on December 23 trimmed it a “non-criminal death”. The law enforcement officers of Toronto said that the circumstances of the incident have been investigated and “no foul play is suspected”. However, Lateef Johar, a close friend of Karima Baloch and fellow activist expressed disbelief in the sudden death of his friend and said he did not believe it was suicide or an accident. Johar also said that Baloch’s husband had shown messages saying “ they will send a Christmas gift to Karima that she will never forget, and other related messages, too.” He added ‘can’t believe that it was an accident’.

