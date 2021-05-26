Canadian Climber In Critical Condition After Falling 1000 Feet During Denali Expedition

A Canadian climber was in critical condition after he fell from 1000 feet while climbing Denali. The mountaineer was evacuated from the mountain by a helicopter and was flown to Anchorage hospital for treatment, the National Park Service said. The climber was identified as Adam Raswki (31) of Burnaby, British Columbia.

Rawski was alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries. The mountaineer was taken to Anchorage hospital in critical condition. According to Park Service, climbers at the 17,200 feet high camp on Denali’s West Buttress witnessed an un-roped mountaineer take an almost 1,000-foot fall from Denali Pass (18,200 feet) at around 6 pm on May 24. Several guides responded to the motionless climber from high camp. The park’s high altitude helicopter that was conducting glacier monitoring surveys at the Kahiltna Basecamp reached in time for the evacuation.

In a similar incident, a ski mountaineer had died after falling into a crevasse in the southeastern sector of the park near the Eldridge Glacier on May 3. The ski mountaineer has been identified as Mason Stansfield, age 28, of Ouray, Colorado. Denali National Park and Preserve mountaineering rangers received information that a ski mountaineer had fallen into a crevasse near the Eldridge Glacier. The rescuers flew direct to the party’s GPS coordinates and the ranger confirmed that the skier had died in the fall. The ski mountaineer has been identified as Mason Stansfield(28) of Ouray, Colorado. The skier’s uninjured partner was transported back to Talkeetna.

Highest mountain on the continent

Denali is the tallest mountain in North America and At 20,310 feet, it is s the crowning peak of the Alaska Range and the highest mountain on the continent, according to National Park Service. Denali's base sits at about 2,000 feet above sea level and rises over three and one-half miles to its 20,310-foot summit. It towers three and one-half vertical miles above its base, making it a mile taller from base to summit than Mount Everest, according to National Park Service.

IMAGE: AP