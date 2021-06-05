Canadian Companies Support India's Battle Against COVID-19, Send Multi-million Aid

As the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus contagion, Canadian companies engaged with India have contributed supplies roughly worth CA$59 million to support its fight. In a statement issued on June 5, the Toronto based Canada-India Business Council or C-IBC announced that its members have made “generation contributions” and provided supplies in excess of $58,822,150 Canadian dollars (approximately ₹354 crores) to facilitate the relief operations in COVID hit India. “We are grateful for the continuous support, ongoing initiatives and generosity of our members in helping the people of India,” the statement read.

C-IBC said that the monetary contribution has been directed to charities including Red Cross India and CARE India to provide localized and on-the-ground relief to people in India. It added that the donations have “helped set up temporary Covid-19 hospitals, supply hospital beds, medical oxygen, lifesaving medicine, provide personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency care for migrants, and implement infection control activities in communities across India”.

"The support by our members for emergency relief efforts in India the past 15 days has been overwhelmingly responsive and generous. We are dedicated and committed to the bi-national economic corridor and will support India in their time of need", the statement read.

Foreign Aid amidst a pandemic

As India reels back from the COVID-19 crisis, several foreign countries have extended support to the nation in its battle against the virus. Meanwhile, India received COVID essential- 184 oxygen concentrators from Ukraine in the early hours of Monday. External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi thanked the foreign country for the necessary help.

Countries including the US, UK, France, Canada, Germany and several others have announced their plans to assist India amid a grim situation. Due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases and a shortage of medical equipment, foreign countries have stood in solidarity with India and supplied oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders; oxygen generation plants, ventilators, and Remdesivir vials. Apart from these essentials, the US had announced to lift the embargo on essential raw materials export to India required to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

Image: AP