Canadian Cops, Firefighters Mistake Woman's Corpse For 'mannequin', Toss In Dumpster

Police and firefighters in Canada’s Sherbrooke, Quebec allegedly mistook a woman's body for a ‘silicon mannequin’ and tossed her remains in a dumpster causing widespread outrage, for which they issued an apology. The incident occurred in the city at about 150 kilometres east of Montreal, just north of Vermont, where the Canadian cops arrived at a scene of a suspicious brush fire. According to local press reports, the officers and the firefighters recovered a burnt body of the woman victim, whom they trashed in a container just outside the Sherbrooke police service. This area was prohibited from the members of the public.

Hours later, the deceased woman’s husband filed a formal missing complaint of his wife, and her cellphone tracked to the scene of the fire, cops then pulled the corpse out of the dumpster. “We are obviously sorry,” Sherbrooke Police Chief Danny McConnell told the Canadian press reporters, adding that rest assured the deceased woman’s family was being advised about every key detail of this investigation.

“Our hearts are with the family, her partner, and the kids in this very tragic situation,” the police chief stated.

Sources told CBC that just after 10 am when the police were called on the scene of a bush fire behind a factory, the employees at the baking factory and eyewitnesses told officers the mannequin that was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, cops assumed that they were handling a “life-sized” silicon doll and assumed that it should be disposed of in a dumpster. Police Chief Danny McConnell told a briefing that this angle was being investigated and the Crown prosecutor's office has been notified that the police and firefighters were duped by the factory workers and the bystanders. Speaking alongside the city's fire chief and a senior city official, he then apologized to the woman's husband and her children for the horrible mistake.

City's fire department Chief expresses 'shock' at his staff

Stéphane Simoneau, head of the city's fire department, reportedly vowed to get to the bottom of the incident, expressing shock at the men's assumptions. He told The Canadian Press that “psychological help” is being offered to his firefighter staff. "We take the situation very seriously," Simoneau said in a televised statement. "I am personally committed to shedding light on this intervention, which is unusual —even shocking — to say the least."