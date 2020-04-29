Canadian Court Rules In Favour Of Man Who Lost Rs 9 Lakh In 'rock, Paper, Scissors' Game

A man from Canada who lost $5,17,000 (Rs 9.3 lakh) in a 'rock, paper, scissors' game was provided with a sigh of relief by the Quebec Court of Appeal, who ruled in his favour and said he does not have to pay the amount. According to reports, Edmund Mark Hooper had lost approximately Rs 9 lakh in a best of three 'rock, paper, scissors' game nine years ago and he took out a mortgage on his home to pay up the man he lost against.

The ruling

In 2017, Superior Court Justice Chantal Chatelain ruled in Edmund's favour observing that the amount of the bet was excessive. According to reports, Michel Primeau, who had won the game against Edmund in 2011, challenged the 2017 decision in the Quebec Court of Appeal, which again ruled in favour of Mr Hooper and invalidated the contract. As per reports, for a contract to be valid in the eyes of Quebec law, it must be related to activities that require skill and bodily exertion on the part of the parties, rather than just luck.

Superior Court Justice Chantal Chatelain in his 2017 judgement observed that the particular 'rock, paper, scissors' game was not just a simple game of chance. He said that the game could in certain precise circumstances be played with skills, particularly in the speed of execution, the sense of observation or the putting in place of a strategic sequence. However, he further mentioned that the amount of the bet was excessive before invalidating it.

The Quebec Court of Appeal in its April 17 judgement observed that even though the game may require a certain set of skills from both the parties but it also involves a large of luck, which cannot be ignored. he court invalidated the contract and upheld the lower court's decision that the amount of the bet, which is $5,17,000 was excessive.

