Canadian FM Discusses Ukraine War, Xinjiang Over Phone Call With Chinese Counterpart

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, on Tuesday, held a phone conversation with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The two ministers also discussed the pressing issue of Xinjiang, however, with only little emphasis on alleged atrocities in the said eastern Chinese province. According to Xinhua News, Yi during the conversation hailed the long-term bilateral relation with Canada but recalled the major setback Beijing suffered from Ottawa during the Meng Wanzhou case.

For the unversed, Yi was referring to Board Deputy chair of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by the Canadian Border Service Agency upon arrival at Vancouver Airport in December 2018. The tech executive was held under charges of fraud and detained in Canada until September 2021 when she was released after a deal with prosecutors.

In 2021, the US Department of Justice dropped the extradition request for her. However, the case largely strained Canada-China ties as the actions against Wanzhou triggered Beijing to detain Canadian citizens in retaliation, reports of which Beijing has mostly denied.

"The essence of this case lies in the US suppression over Chinese high-tech enterprises by coercion, a shameful behaviour that everyone could see clearly," Yi said during a phone call with Joly, as quoted by Xinhua.

Yi added that no country must act as a facilitator of such "unilateral bullying". Stating that all countries must have the right to take necessary responses, Yi highlighted the current strategic relations with Ottawa are "not in the best interest" of both countries. Calling on US' neighbour to "face-up" to the existing issues, Yi said Canada must co-operate with China.

Yi proposes three approaches to mend Canada-China ties

Canada must view Beijing "positively and objectively" with a steady and pragmatic China Policy, Yi said, as per Xinhua. He underscored that China's political system and development track are the choices of the citizens. The system is driven by "inevitable historical logic" that is in sync with China's national needs and conditions, he explained. For "win-win" results, he suggested Canada will remain in line with the goal of mutual benefit and enhance trust and bilateral cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Second, Yi asserted that both Beijing and Canada must respect their mutual interests and avoid creating new hindrances to the burgeoning bilateral relations. He stressed that the Taiwan matter is a political foundation of China, which demands Canada's unconditional recognition of the 'One-China Policy'. China-Canada relations could suffer "fundamental damage" if the Taiwan question is not handled adequately, Yi clarified.

The Chinese foreign minister also hoped that Canada would be open to eliminating "external interference" to establish sound, stable, and sustainable bilateral relations. Yi concluded by reiterating China's position on the geopolitical issue of the Russia-Ukraine war. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping made a "comprehensive and authoritative" elaboration on Beijing's stance on the conflict by calling on all parties to engage in peaceful negotiations.

