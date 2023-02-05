Canadian FM Melanie Joly Set To Visit India To Push Indo-Pacific Strategy 'into Action'

Melanie Joly, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister, revealed on Saturday that she will be commencing her first official trip to India on Monday to hold meetings with top Indian officials and reiterate Canada’s long-standing support for the South Asian country. According to a press release by the Government of Canada, Joly’s overseas trip aims to strengthen the Indo-Pacific Strategy partnership, a key goal that the minister wants to put “into action.”

“As I depart for my first official trip to India, I’m looking forward to strengthen our relationship, putting our Indo-Pacific Strategy into action,” she tweeted. Terming India as a “critical partner” with “strategic, economic and demographic importance in the world,” the Canadian government said that Joly will travel to New Delhi for a two-day visit and meet her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, with whom she recently held two bilateral meetings and phone calls.

“She will build on the two countries’ shared tradition of democracy and pluralism, a common commitment to a rules-based international system and multilateralism, mutual interest in expanding our commercial relationship and strengthening our extensive and growing people-to-people connections,” the release said.

It was great to be back in Ottawa for the first week back at the House of Commons.



As I depart for my first official trip to India, I’m looking forward to strengthen our relationship, putting our Indo-Pacific Stategy into action. pic.twitter.com/OEctyCv4Ds — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 5, 2023

Last year in November, Canada unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy and joined the nations that have outlined their strategies for the Indo-Pacific region since 2017. The strategy stresses the growing importance of the region from a combination of diverse perspectives. It underscores its importance for Canada’s economic prosperity, security, and society and for “every issue that matters to Canadians.”

Joly to ensure 'more prosperous partnership' during India visit

Along with Jaishankar, Joly will discuss how Canada can boost its engagement under the Indo-Pacific Strategy to yield opportunities for growth. The ministers will also touch upon global matters, especially as India presides over the G20 this year. “She will seek to generate momentum for a stronger, more open and more prosperous partnership between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region that firmly supports regional peace, stability and the rules-based international order,” the release added.

Speaking about how India and Canada can mutually benefit from each other’s prosperity, the minister said: “Simply put: the rise of the Indo-Pacific can create extraordinary local benefits, as well as opportunities for prosperity, economic growth and better paying jobs across Canada.”