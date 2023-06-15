Canadian Immigration Minister Assures Indian Students 'No Deportation If...'

Why you're reading this: In a significant relief to the students facing deportation fear, the government of Canada has issued an update stating those not involved in the fraud won't be deported. Around 700 Indian-origin students have been fearing deportation on account of the fake admission offer letters which were provided to them by their agent in Punjab. The students claimed to be unaware of the fraudulent practices and launched a massive protest after which the authorities decided to halt the deportation. The affected students also reached out to Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), Sean Fraser who assured them of a solution.

3 things you need to know:

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Centre to intervene and solve the issue informing that 700 Indian students are trapped in an alleged immigration fraud in Canada.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Councillor Gurpartap Singh Toor extended support to protesting Indian students and joined their protest in Canada on May 29.

The government of Canada decided to halt the deportation of 700 Indian students as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured that his government would take steps to evaluate the cases.

Won't be deported if not guilty: Canadian Immigration Minister

Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Thursday asserted that international students who have no involvement in the fraud will not face deportation as many of them have arrived in the country with a sincere intention of pursuing studies.

"There have been recent reports of international students and graduates facing removal from Canada after letters of acceptance submitted as part of their study permit application were determined to be fraudulent. I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation", he said.

Assuring the well-being of the students is of paramount importance, Fraser informed that of instructing officers to issue a Temporary Resident Permit to that individual after it the facts have been cleared that an international student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study, and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation. "This action will ensure that these well-intentioned students and graduates can remain in Canada, and are not subject to the 5-year ban from re-entering Canada", he added.

Canadian Immigration Minister further stated that a task force has been formed which will work closely with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to identify the victims of fraud. This work of the task force will be

To protect and help fraud victims

Imminent deportations were halted during the review

Genuine students victimized by fraud won’t face deportation and will be eligible to remain in Canada

Those complicit in fraud will face removal

Sean Fraser asserted, “The Government of Canada’s focus is on identifying those who are responsible for the fraudulent activity and not on penalizing those who may have been affected by fraud".

Over 700 Indian students face deportation

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, in his letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has claimed that over 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are trapped in an alleged immigration fraud in Canada and are facing deportation cases. Dhaliwal has also urged the External Affairs Ministry and the Centre to intervene and solve the issue.

Several Indian students are at risk of being deported from Canada due to the discovery of counterfeit "admission offer letters" to educational institutions. The students had gone to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa, but this issue arose in March when these students submitted applications for permanent residency in Canada, prompting authorities to uncover the fraudulent documentation, according to PTI. Following this, the Canadian Border Security Agency issued deportation letters to them. These fake documents were issued by a Jalandhar-based travel agent who had charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student, PTI reported.