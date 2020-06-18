Canadian Leader Jagmeet Singh Expelled From House For Calling Bloc MP 'racist'

Indo-Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh was expelled from Canada’s House of Commons for calling another parliamentarian racist and then refusing to apologise for it. The New Democratic Party (NDP) had introduced a motion in the House to recognise the “systemic racism” in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) but Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien refused to support it, leading to a heated exchange.

Another MP complained to House Speaker Anthony Rota about the words used by Singh on the fellow parliamentarian and subsequently, the NDP leader acknowledged to the House, "It's true, I called him a racist”. The acknowledgement for using unparliamentary language prompted the House Speaker to remove Singh for the rest of the day’s sitting.

In a public statement, Bloc Québécois said that it supported the request that the Public Safety Committee should study the existence of systemic racism in the RCMP, adding that the party acknowledges discrimination against Aboriginal communities and cultural minorities as a major issue. However, Bloc opined that it is inappropriate to impose conclusions on a committee before it has studied it.

“Because the Bloc said no to the motion of NPD, the leader of the NDP defamed the parliamentary leader of the Bloc Québécois with an unjustified insult that tarnished his reputation. He must apologize immediately,” party’s official account tweeted.

'Dismissive gesture'

Speaking at a news conference, Singh said that the “dismissive gesture” of Therrien set him off. He accused the Bloc leader of dismissing the experiences of indigenous communities and people who have been killed and brutalised by police in the same way others have done for decades. Singh lamented the fact that lawmakers were unable to come together to support "straightforward changes" to policing in Canada.

"And I got angry," said Singh.

"Someone can act racist in the House of Commons and not get kicked out. And someone can call them out for doing something racist and get kicked out. You figure that out," he added.

