Canadian Military's Second-in-command Resigns Over Controversial Golf Game

The Canadian military's second-in-command Lieutenant-General Mike Rouleau on Monday stepped down over the reports that he went golfing with the former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance at the Hylands Golf and Country Club in Ottawa on June 2, CBC reported. The former Canadian top soldier Vance has been under investigation for a sexual misconduct case. The other high-ranking Canadian Armed Forces commander accompanying Lt. Gen Rouleau was the Royal Canadian Navy Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, both of whom were spotted at the exclusive Canadian military country club with the former chief of the defence staff, sparking a huge outcry.

Vice-Chief of Defence Staff Michael Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, however, denied any wrongdoing even as the two parliamentary committees probing the sexual abuse with the military police slammed the officers of their “double standard” on how they treated the allegations against their seniors. The Lt. Get defended his behaviour saying that he had reached out to retired Gen. Jonathan Vance to "ensure his wellness” and had abstained from discussing anything related to ongoing investigations during their outing. Shortly after the controversy, Rouleau resigned as vice-chief of the defence staff in the wake of "recent events that have intensified and contributed to further erosion of trust.”

As vice chief of the defence staff, Rouleau holds oversight authority for the military police and holds the power to direct the investigations. His role, although, was flagged by a retired Supreme Court justice Morris Fish who dubbed it a “threat” to the military police’s independent functioning’s well as the military’s justice system.

Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and the Department of National Defence confirmed at a presser that the military’s vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Rouleau and Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Baines had both joined Vance for a game. They highlighted the outgoing Lt. Gen’s power to issue orders to the Canadian Armed Forces’ top police officer, Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau. Rouleau will now be replaced shortly by Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen.

The decision by the Lt.-Gen. Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Baines to go golfing with Gen Vance is troubling and unacceptable, the statement issued by spokesperson for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to CTV read. The Minister will discuss next steps with Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, it continued. Baines, meanwhile released a statement Sunday night apologizing for his conduct and taking a “personal leave” for a few days. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau deferred the question during the G7 on whether the two military personnel might lose job. “Minister of defence is following up with the acting chief of [defence] staff on this issue,” he told the reporters.

Canadian Armed Forces 'determining next steps'

In a statement to Canadian broadcaster CTV News, The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) stated that it is determining "next steps" after it was made aware about Lt.-Gen. Michael Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines’ links with the ex-defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance. "We recognize the seriousness of the matter and, as such, we will gather facts and advice in order to determine next steps," the CAF said. The Canadian military admitted that Rouleau has the authority to issue orders to the CAF’s top police officer, Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau. With the amendments made to the National Defence Act in 2013, the powers included the ability to "issue instructions or guidelines in writing in respect of a particular investigation.”