Canadian MP Accidentally Appears Naked During Virtual Parliament Meeting; Tweets Apology

In a virtual meeting of the House of Commons, a member of the Canadian Parliament was caught stark naked. William Amos, who has represented the Pontiac district in Quebec since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked on April 13. In a screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press, Amos can be seen standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

William Amos issues an apology

William later apologised to the lawmakers in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. He took to his Twitter account and said that he had returned from a jog and his camera was accidentally turned on while he was changing clothes for the meeting. He has assured the people that this kind of mistake won't happen again.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

Parliamentarians raise concerns

Claude DeBellefeuille, a legislator for the opposition Bloc Quebecois party, raised the incident in a point of order after the question period. He suggested that male parliamentarians should follow parliamentary decorum. The lawmakers should wear proper clothes that include a jacket, shirt, trousers etc.

Speaker of Parliament Anthony Rota who was unaware about the incident later thanked DeBellefeuille for her observations. He reminded lawmakers to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.

Liberal Party colleague Mark Holland has come out in support of William Amos and said that the latter was “utterly mortified.”

"I don’t think there was any ill intent. It’s certainly an unfortunate circumstance," he said. "This is a warning to everybody,” Holland added. “You’ve got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you’re dressed appropriately."

My statement with regards to the disturbing dissemination of a photograph during the parliamentary session yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nL7TDOg96w — Mark Holland (@markhollandlib) April 15, 2021

(Image Credits: William Amos/Facebook)

(Inputs from AP)