Canadian MP Accidentally Appears Naked During Virtual Parliament Meeting; Tweets Apology

Canadian MP, Will Amos, apologised after being spotted in a state of undress during a parliamentary video call. Apologising, Amos said, it was an honest mistake

(Image Credits: William Amos/Facebook)

In a virtual meeting of the House of Commons, a member of the Canadian Parliament was caught stark naked. William Amos, who has represented the Pontiac district in Quebec since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked on April 13. In a screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press, Amos can be seen standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

William Amos issues an apology

William later apologised to the lawmakers in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. He took to his Twitter account and said that he had returned from a jog and his camera was accidentally turned on while he was changing clothes for the meeting. He has assured the people that this kind of mistake won't happen again.

Parliamentarians raise concerns

Claude DeBellefeuille, a legislator for the opposition Bloc Quebecois party, raised the incident in a point of order after the question period. He suggested that male parliamentarians should follow parliamentary decorum. The lawmakers should wear proper clothes that include a jacket, shirt, trousers etc.

Speaker of Parliament Anthony Rota who was unaware about the incident later thanked DeBellefeuille for her observations. He reminded lawmakers to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.

Liberal Party colleague Mark Holland has come out in support of William Amos and said that the latter was “utterly mortified.” 

"I don’t think there was any ill intent. It’s certainly an unfortunate circumstance," he said.

"This is a warning to everybody,” Holland added. “You’ve got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you’re dressed appropriately."

(Inputs from AP)

