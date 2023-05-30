Canadian MP Jenny Kwan An 'evergreen' Target Of China, Spy Agency Claims

Canadian politician Jenny Kwan revealed that she has been informed by a spy agency that her strong activism has landed her on the "evergreen" target list of China. In a conversation with reporters on Monday, Kwan, who is a New Democrat MP, said that she recently attended a classified briefing with Canada's Security Intelligence Service.

During the meeting, she was warned that she is a key target of the Chinese government “and will continue to be a target". In a letter to Politico, the Hong Kong-born lawmaker refrained from sharing any additional details on the matter due to security concerns but made it clear that she would not let Chinese interference subdue her political pursuits.

“To see the situation unravel as it has, and continues to, breaks my heart,” she wrote, adding that she finds relief in the fact that her kins do not reside in either Hong Kong or China.

Kwan, who is the second such Canadian lawmaker to open up about being a target of China, said that the threat she faces is not immediate. “While I cannot share classified information from my briefing with CSIS, it is clear that there is no indication of any physical threat against me or my family,” she wrote.

Canada launches inquiry into Chinese Meddling

Kwan is known to have urged Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau to call a national inquiry into the foreign interference by the Xi Jinping government. Her recent revelation marks yet another instance of the foreign meddling controversy spurred by intelligence leaks.

The leaks have resulted in an independent investigation into the “serious shortcomings” of security agencies and the government in managing sensitive intel. In Canada, opposition parties have continued to criticise the third-party probe led by former governor general David Johnston. Politicians have argued that the investigation shows the cronyism in the Canadian government, referring to Johnston's ties with the Trudeaus.