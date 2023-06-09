Canadian MP Talks Tough On Indira Assassination Float; 'Khalistanis Have Reached New Low'

The purported celebration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada's Brampton has triggered massive outrage. Canadian MP Chandra Arya has demanded action by the Justin Trudeau-led government after reports of a parade featuring a tableau depicting the assassination of former Indian PM. The parade is said to be part of the celebrations of Operation Blue Star whose 39th anniversary was observed on June 6.

Candian MP on Twitter slamming the Khalistan radicals said, "Khalistan supporters in Canada have reached a new low with a despicable float in a recent Brampton parade. The float celebrated the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with her cutout in white saree soaked in blood and cutouts of her bodyguard turned killers brandishing and pointing guns."

He highlighted that Canada doesn't stand by such acts. Tolerating the glorification of violence and public promotion of hate goes against everything the country believes in, he said, and added that Khalistan supporters have crossed a line and 'Canada should and must respond.'

Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay has also condemned the purported celebration and asserted that he is appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” he added.

India's third prime minister, Indira Gandhi was a Congress leader who served on the country's top post twice from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Indira was assassinated on October 31, 1984, months after Operation Blue Star which was carried out by the Indian Army to clear the Golden Temple in Amritsar from the grip of pro-Khalistan elements.

Jaishankar talks tough on Indira's assassination tableau

In a tough response to the North American nation for allowing the glorification of violence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the problem is with the space given to separatists, extremists, and people who advocate violence within the political space.

"Frankly, we are at a loss to understand, other than the requirements of vote bank politics, why anybody would do this. I think there is a bigger underlying issue about the space given to separatists, extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," the minister added.